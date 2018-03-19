eur usd and usd chf

New comment
 

i noticed the eur usd and usd chf do not move at the same rate. so i tried this, buying both pairs


eur usd - buy


usd chf - buy


when one is buying, the other is selling off, vice versa. so i noticed their was profit at some point, it seems low risk to me. i am trying to figure out if their is a term for this, has anyone else ever tried this?


eurusd usdchf

 
I found the article related to this - Triangular arbitrage
 

i think its low risk, i put the momentem indicator on and they are not moving at the same rate, so one moves faster then the other and since they are corrlated when one is buying one is selling off vice versa. but we bought both on here. and closeatprofit ea closes it when the trade reaches 1 usd what i put for profit.



New comment