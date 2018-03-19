eur usd and usd chf
I found the article related to this - Triangular arbitrage
i think its low risk, i put the momentem indicator on and they are not moving at the same rate, so one moves faster then the other and since they are corrlated when one is buying one is selling off vice versa. but we bought both on here. and closeatprofit ea closes it when the trade reaches 1 usd what i put for profit.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
i noticed the eur usd and usd chf do not move at the same rate. so i tried this, buying both pairs
eur usd - buy
usd chf - buy
when one is buying, the other is selling off, vice versa. so i noticed their was profit at some point, it seems low risk to me. i am trying to figure out if their is a term for this, has anyone else ever tried this?