Help on Moving Average Oscillator Indicator
angevoyageur:
You don't describe a strategy, you give a list of indicators. If you are hoping that others will share their ideas, it's better to share your ideas too.
You don't describe a strategy, you give a list of indicators. If you are hoping that others will share their ideas, it's better to share your ideas too.
Entry Method: When the two SMA crosses each other and Moving Average Oscillator also crosses the zero-line and the Heiken Ashi candle stick changes colour.
Exist Method: When Heiken Ashi candle stick changes colour and SMA crosses each other.
Hi Francis, where can I get this Hieken Ashi - Moving Average Oscillator to download please?
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My trading strategy is pretty quite simple.
Indicators:
1. Hieken Ashi
2. 2 -SMA
3. Moving Average Oscillator
Do anyone know what indicator i can add to the OsMa to filter out my tradesfor better entries and exist?