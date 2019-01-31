Help on Moving Average Oscillator Indicator

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My trading strategy is pretty quite simple.
Indicators:
1. Hieken Ashi
2. 2 -SMA
3. Moving Average Oscillator

 

 

 Do anyone know what indicator i can add to the OsMa to filter out my tradesfor better entries and exist?  

 
Roszey:

My trading strategy is pretty quite simple.
Indicators:
1. Hieken Ashi
2. 2 -SMA
3. Moving Average Oscillator

 

 

 Do anyone know what indicator i can add to the OsMa to filter out my tradesfor better entries and exist?  

You don't describe a strategy, you give a list of indicators. If you are hoping that others will share their ideas, it's better to share your ideas too.
 
angevoyageur:
You don't describe a strategy, you give a list of indicators. If you are hoping that others will share their ideas, it's better to share your ideas too.

 

Entry Method: When the two SMA crosses each other and Moving Average Oscillator also crosses the zero-line and the Heiken Ashi candle stick changes colour.


Exist Method: When Heiken Ashi candle stick changes colour and SMA crosses each other. 

 
Hi Francis, where can I get this Hieken Ashi - Moving Average Oscillator to download please?
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