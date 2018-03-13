Differences representing 3 or 5 decimals symbols
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I am trying to export symbol rates to a CSV file using this code, that works fine for symbols that work with 3 decimals (like CADJPY), but not for those that work with 5 decimals (like AUDCAD):
Any help will be appreciated, thanks!