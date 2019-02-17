Scale Fix Fixed Maximum / Minimum not working
Hello Community,
has anyone else experienced that the Chart options Fixed Maximum and Fixed Minimum are not working at all?
Regardless what values I put, after closing and reopening the Option panel, the set values are gone and replaced by the current visible min and max seen in the chart. This apparently implies that after changing the values and pressing OK, the price scale is not adjusted accordingly at all.
It works for me.
Ok that is very strange. Which Version of MT5 are you using?
Mine is: MetaTrader 5; Version 5.00 build 1755, 29 Jan 2018
And also, have you tried that in the BackTester, because that is where I have tried to adjust the axes.
Ok that is very strange. Which Version of MT5 are you using?
Mine is: MetaTrader 5; Version 5.00 build 1755, 29 Jan 2018
And also, have you tried that in the BackTester, because that is where I have tried to adjust the axes.
Ok that is very strange. Which Version of MT5 are you using?
Mine is: MetaTrader 5; Version 5.00 build 1755, 29 Jan 2018
And also, have you tried that in the BackTester, because that is where I have tried to adjust the axes.
ChartSetInteger(0,CHART_SCALEFIX,true);?
Thank you Petr. But is this really in the Strategy BackTester in Visual Mode? I just tried it in the Chart Window in the MetaTrader 5, and there, indeed, it applies the fixed max and min but not in the Chart window of the strategy backtester.
Hi Alain: In my Code, I of course set the CHART_SCALEFIX to true. As you can see in the screenshot, I also clicked this box, when manually changed the min max values in the backtester.
I think this might be one of the Settings only working in Demo/Live Accounts but not in the Backtester...
Thank you Petr. But is this really in the Strategy BackTester in Visual Mode? I just tried it in the Chart Window in the MetaTrader 5, and there, indeed, it applies the fixed max and min but not in the Chart window of the strategy backtester.
Hi Alain: In my Code, I of course set the CHART_SCALEFIX to true. As you can see in the screenshot, I also clicked this box, when manually changed the min max values in the backtester.
I think this might be one of the Settings only working in Demo/Live Accounts but not in the Backtester...
Sorry I misread, I was thinking the problem was only by code.
Yes it works manually, within the MT5 Strategy Tester Visual mode window.
Thank you Petr. But is this really in the Strategy BackTester in Visual Mode? I just tried it in the Chart Window in the MetaTrader 5, and there, indeed, it applies the fixed max and min but not in the Chart window of the strategy backtester.
Hi Alain: In my Code, I of course set the CHART_SCALEFIX to true. As you can see in the screenshot, I also clicked this box, when manually changed the min max values in the backtester.
I think this might be one of the Settings only working in Demo/Live Accounts but not in the Backtester...
I see. You didn't mean the chart in MT5 terminal (it is opened after the Strategy tester is finished) but the chart in the Strategy Tester Visualization (I don't use it). In this case I can set scale fix neither.
Thank you guys for your replies. @Alain are you sure that it works for you in the MT5 Strategy Tester Visual Mode Window? Have you tested that? As Petr has written in his last comment, it is not working for him either in the Strategy Tester Visual Window.
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Hello Community,
has anyone else experienced that the Chart options Fixed Maximum and Fixed Minimum are not working at all?
Regardless what values I put, after closing and reopening the Option panel, the set values are gone and replaced by the current visible min and max seen in the chart. This apparently implies that after changing the values and pressing OK, the price scale is not adjusted accordingly at all.
I also tried to change the scale using the following MQL5 Code which had no effect either: