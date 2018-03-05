Hellp needed improving EA

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Hi! 

I have recently developed (i think) good EA, but I need someone to help me improving the code. There are some errors, and the EA doesn't execute all orders. Would someone do the test for me too because i think i dont have a complete history data for GBPUSD for which this EA was designed. 

I'll send the code to someone who will be interested

 
Lukasz Podkanski:

Hi! 

I have recently developed (i think) good EA, but I need someone to help me improving the code. There are some errors, and the EA doesn't execute all orders. Would someone do the test for me too because i think i dont have a complete history data for GBPUSD for which this EA was designed. 

I'll send the code to someone who will be interested

Post the main source of the code

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