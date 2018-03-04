SMA Trading Bot
please read iMA documentation (MQL4)
Otherwise I might stick to the MQL4 examples the Youtube guy gives which will make learning intially easier
Fred7777:mql 5 and 4 are different, few similarities . if u want to write in mql4 avoid watching mql5 video
Otherwise I might stick to the MQL4 examples the Youtube guy gives which will make learning intially easier
Otherwise I might stick to the MQL4 examples the Youtube guy gives which will make learning intially easier
Samuel Akinbowale:
mql 5 and 4 are different, few similarities . if u want to write in mql4 avoid watching mql5 video
mql 5 and 4 are different, few similarities . if u want to write in mql4 avoid watching mql5 video
Lol - very true
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Im just starting to write my first Trading Bot and following this guys example on Youtube :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-PvwiHVO34&t=0s&list=WL&index=95
But hes using MQL5 and I only have MQL4 and MQL4 which doesnt have CopyBuffer
Is there anyway around this ?
What I have so far :
void OnTick()
{
// create an Array for several prices
double myMovingAverageArray[];
// define the properties of the Moving Average
int movingAverageDefinition =iMA (_Symbol,_Period,20,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_CLOSE);
// sort the price array from the current candle downwards
ArraySetAsSeries(myMovingAverageArray,true);
// Defined EA, one line,current candle,3 candles, store result
CopyBuffer(movingAverageDefinition,0,0,3,myMovingAverageArray);
// calculate EA for the current candle
double myMovingAverageArray=myMovingAverageArray[0];
// Chart output of the current EA
Comment ("MovingAverageValue: ",myMovingAverageValue);
}