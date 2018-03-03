"Object name is already used" error audible or visual cue

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When I am renaming a a chart object manually and the name already exits on the chart I get an a Journal entry:

2018.03.03 05:59:30.509 Objects Object name test is used already.

But there is no visual or audible cue if the Journal tab is invisible, same is true for some other errors that are the result of user a action. 

Is there any way to get these errors but reading the log file, and how would one distinguish errors resulting of user actions from say connection errors? 

Obviously, an option for audible/visual notification would be desirable feature to add in the future.

 
bwa: When I am renaming a a chart object manually and the name already exits on the chart I get an a Journal entry:

No you don't. You get a pop up. No entry in the journal. Rename

 
whroeder1:

No you don't. You get a pop up. No entry in the journal.

Hmm... I Do get that on MT4, but not on MT5 (journal entry only). Anyone else having this problem?

mt5
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