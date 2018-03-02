StdDev based EA triggers one candle too late
You are using PRICE_OPEN to get standard deviation value.
double Std_Cur = iStdDev(NULL,0,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_OPEN,0); double Std_Old = iStdDev(NULL,0,10,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_OPEN,1);
Check if the StdDev indicator on the image is set to use open price and then verify conditions.
GermanInChina:
StdDev values in the picture are as follows (starting within the red circle):
StdDev values in the picture are as follows (starting within the red circle):
Small Black Candle: 0.0008
Large White Candle: 0.0018
Entry Candle: 0.0030
I think your problem is checking just on opening a new candle. I'm sure that the value of StdDev on Open[Large White Candle] isn't 0.0018 but less. You have to decide if you check values only on opening a new candle or continuously.
As @Drazen Penic said you are using PRICE_OPEN and it's a little bit strange.
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Hello everyone,
I ran into a problem that I cannot really explain, so I hope someone is able to explain to me where my line of thought is wrong. I have written a draft version of an Expert Advisor, that is based on Standard Deviation (Entry-Trigger) and ADX (Direction-Trigger for Buy/Sell). However, my EA does work the way I want it to, but simply enters one candle too late. This can be seen here:
The basic idea is, that if the (Standard Deviation of the current period) > (Standard Deviation of last period * Multiplier), then the EA opens a position into the direction of what is higher of ADX (so if PLUSDI > MINUSDI in the current period, then it opens a BUY and vice versa). Now I don't see where I went wrong in my coding, but I assume I have a logical mistake because I only allow the EA to act once every time a new candle is opened. I first thought it is because it was because of the Multiplier setting, but I tested several settings and it didn't change anything.
StdDev values in the picture are as follows (starting within the red circle):
Small Black Candle: 0.0008
Large White Candle: 0.0018
Entry Candle: 0.0030
I obviously want it to already enter on the large white candle, but I cannot get it to do so. Maybe I missed something in my indicator settings or the "only when new candle" part screws it up? The code is as below:
Most likely it is an obvious mistake that I am simply not able to see. Hope someone can explain to me what I seem to be missing.
Thank you very much!
- Chris
(I noticed I might have posted this accidently in the wrong section. If so, can one of the mods please be so kind to move it to the right one? Sorry and thanks!)