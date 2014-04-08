Striking error in mt5 data (backtest)

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During a back test I found this error,

 

 

 

In my attempt to find the bottom of this huge candle I flattened the chart....

 

 

 

I can not find a bottom, that's some drop, reminds me of when I tried to import tick data on another platform. The currency is GBPUSD and the error occurs between April 5 2010 and April 9 2010.

 

Now I checked the candle stats in order to ascertain the actual value of the bottom.

 

 

 

"1970.01.01 00:00

  Open:0.00000"

I always get a feeling in my gut when I see spikes like these.

 
MetaNt:

During a back test I found this error,

 ...

In my attempt to find the bottom of this huge candle I flattened the chart....

...

I can not find a bottom, that's some drop, reminds me of when I tried to import tick data on another platform. The currency is GBPUSD and the error occurs between April 5 2010 and April 9 2010.

...

Now I checked the candle stats in order to ascertain the actual value of the bottom.

...

"1970.01.01 00:00

  Open:0.00000"

I always get a feeling in my gut when I see spikes like these.

Which broker ? Which MT5 build ? Which timeframe ?
 
angevoyageur:
Which broker ? Which MT5 build ? Which timeframe ?
Hello, it was on daily, wth Alpari and with the latest mt5 build.
 
MetaNt:
Hello, it was on daily, wth Alpari and with the latest mt5 build.
It seems there is some issues with history data on Alpari. I can only suggest you to contact them to ask some explanation/correction.
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