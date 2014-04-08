Striking error in mt5 data (backtest)
MetaNt:Which broker ? Which MT5 build ? Which timeframe ?
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During a back test I found this error,
...
In my attempt to find the bottom of this huge candle I flattened the chart....
...
I can not find a bottom, that's some drop, reminds me of when I tried to import tick data on another platform. The currency is GBPUSD and the error occurs between April 5 2010 and April 9 2010.
...
Now I checked the candle stats in order to ascertain the actual value of the bottom....
"1970.01.01 00:00
Open:0.00000"
I always get a feeling in my gut when I see spikes like these.
angevoyageur:Hello, it was on daily, wth Alpari and with the latest mt5 build.
Which broker ? Which MT5 build ? Which timeframe ?
Which broker ? Which MT5 build ? Which timeframe ?
MetaNt:It seems there is some issues with history data on Alpari. I can only suggest you to contact them to ask some explanation/correction.
Hello, it was on daily, wth Alpari and with the latest mt5 build.
Hello, it was on daily, wth Alpari and with the latest mt5 build.
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During a back test I found this error,
In my attempt to find the bottom of this huge candle I flattened the chart....
I can not find a bottom, that's some drop, reminds me of when I tried to import tick data on another platform. The currency is GBPUSD and the error occurs between April 5 2010 and April 9 2010.
Now I checked the candle stats in order to ascertain the actual value of the bottom.
"1970.01.01 00:00
Open:0.00000"
I always get a feeling in my gut when I see spikes like these.