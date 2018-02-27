Change blaks horizontal arrows under cursor MT4
I have no idea what you're doing or what you're talking about (horizontal lines, arrows, etc.)
Do you have options (control-O) -> Charts -> Show trade levels enabled?
You don't click on the line, you drag it. (if you enabled options (control-O) -> Charts ->use 'alt' then hold that key down while dragging.)
Thank you very much for your answer whroeder 1.
It is very useful... I can do what I want.
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Hello,
When I try to change a stop loss line with the cursor.
1.- I put the cursor on the stop loss dotted line
2.- Then I click the mouse en two horizontal lines appear and I can only move in horizontal sense. So I can not change the stop loos line.
I saw other people chaging stop loss with the mouse. The arros under the cursor were vertical. ANt it worked.
How can I get those vertical arrorws and move the stop loss line.
Thanks in adsvance.
Bocasmar