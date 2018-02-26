How to stop chart window V_Line drawing in separate/sub window
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V_LINES are created in the Chart Window.
OBJPROP_BACK, true places the V_Lines behind the buttons in the separate window - as per attached image.
The V_LINES in the separate window scroll with the chart window - the buttons remain stationary - The V_Lines above and below the buttons form a distraction when chart scrolling.
Is there a way to completely eliminate the chart window V_Lines from drawing in the separate window ?