unexpected values test my ea
gianfire:Commission ?
the expected SL is $ 196, the value of the pip at the time of the stop is $ 9.39
My EA put an order with SL.
the expected SL is $ 196, the value of the pip at the time of the stop is $ 9.39
But the tester puts me a loss of 219.85 instead of 196 $
why?
Alain Verleyen:Commission? inside a tester?
Commission ?
Commission ?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
My EA put an order with SL.
the expected SL is $ 196, the value of the pip at the time of the stop is $ 9.39
But the tester puts me a loss of 219.85 instead of 196 $
why?