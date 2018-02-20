unexpected values test my ea

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example

My EA put an order with SL.

the expected SL is $ 196, the value of the pip at the time of the stop is $ 9.39
But the tester puts me a loss of 219.85 instead of 196 $
why?

Files:
example.jpg  129 kb
 
gianfire:

My EA put an order with SL.

the expected SL is $ 196, the value of the pip at the time of the stop is $ 9.39
But the tester puts me a loss of 219.85 instead of 196 $
why?

Commission ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
Commission ?
Commission? inside a tester?
 
gianfire:
Commission? inside a tester?

Of course. Don't you want realistic results ?

Right-click inside "Results" tab and enable "Commission" column to check.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Of course. Don't you want realistic results ?

Right-click inside "Results" tab and enable "Commission" column to check.

Mhhh, are you sure ?

 
gianfire:

Mhhh, are you sure ?

Yeah I was talking about MT5 actually.

Moving your topic to MT4 section.

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