How to know each IP address of access points of forex broker?

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How to know each IP address of access points of forex broker?

access points 

 
kwang1:

How to know each IP address of access points of forex broker?

 

What to do ? The best access point is selected automatically.
 
angevoyageur:
What to do ? The best access point is selected automatically.
Just want to know where the server is located, so I can rent a VPS to host EA near the server.
 
kwang1:
Just want to know where the server is located, so I can rent a VPS to host EA near the server.
Better to ask to your broker probably. Otherwise you can use netstat tool to check used IP.
 
angevoyageur:
Better to ask to your broker probably. Otherwise you can use netstat tool to check used IP.
Thank you very much. ;)
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