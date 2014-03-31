How to know each IP address of access points of forex broker?
kwang1:What to do ? The best access point is selected automatically.
How to know each IP address of access points of forex broker?
kwang1:Better to ask to your broker probably. Otherwise you can use netstat tool to check used IP.
Just want to know where the server is located, so I can rent a VPS to host EA near the server.
Just want to know where the server is located, so I can rent a VPS to host EA near the server.
angevoyageur:Thank you very much. ;)
Better to ask to your broker probably. Otherwise you can use netstat tool to check used IP.
Better to ask to your broker probably. Otherwise you can use netstat tool to check used IP.
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How to know each IP address of access points of forex broker?