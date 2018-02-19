change dot colour for new trade
Sunnie Zheng:
i noticed that there is a dot when a new trade is open. it shows as light green dot. How can I change its colour and not show this dot on chart. thanks
Hello,
what is this about an indicator or an EA?
Usually this is done in the settings of the application.
J.
Sunnie Zheng:
i noticed that there is a dot when a new trade is open. it shows as light green dot. How can I change its colour and not show this dot on chart. thanks
Right click on you screen, followed by going to your indicator's name, then navigate under the color tab of the indicator then your can set the color of the lime green to none.
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i noticed that there is a dot when a new trade is open. it shows as light green dot. How can I change its colour and not show this dot on chart. thanks