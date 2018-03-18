Get information from "Options Board" - MQL5
LucasHeise:
Hello, I'd like to know if there's a way to get the information from the options board (get it from code). I'd like to get information like the option strike and volatility.
Thanks
Option board image (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/153649)
Looking forward for this, so far you have to iterate over all symbols to manually collect all the options for the specific symbol.
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Hello, I'd like to know if there's a way to get the information from the options board (get it from code). I'd like to get information like the option strike and volatility.
Thanks
Option board image (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/153649)