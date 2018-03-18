Get information from "Options Board" - MQL5

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Hello, I'd like to know if there's a way to get the information from the options board (get it from code). I'd like to get information like the option strike and volatility.

Thanks

Option board image (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/153649)


MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1010: New Signals, Market and Options
MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1010: New Signals, Market and Options
  • 2014.10.30
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader 5 Platform Update Build 1010: New Signals, Market and OptionsThe MetaTrader 5 platform update is to be released on Friday, October 31, 2...
 
LucasHeise:

Hello, I'd like to know if there's a way to get the information from the options board (get it from code). I'd like to get information like the option strike and volatility.

Thanks

Option board image (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/153649)


Looking forward for this, so far you have to iterate over all symbols to manually collect all the options for the specific symbol.

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