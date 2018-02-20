Help modifying an Indicator

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Hello all,

I could need some help with this modification. I am trying to change the OBJ_VLINE to a OBJ_TREND in order to stop it from drawing the line on the bottom indicator window and only drawing the line on the chart. But I am unsuccesful as my coding skills are basic at best.

Any help would be greatly appreciated.

This is the Indicator, source is ForexFactory

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                  Mn TimeLine.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Mn"
#property link      ""

#property indicator_chart_window
extern color mCol = DimGray;
extern int mStyle = 3, mWidth = 0,
           mH1 = 7,  mM1 = 30,
           mH2 = 8,  mM2 = 30,
           mH3 = 12,  mM3 = 30,
           mH4 = 13,  mM4 = 30,
           mH5 = 20,  mM5 = 30,
           mH6 = 21,  mM6 = 30,
           mH7 = 20,  mM7 = 30,
           mH8 = 21,  mM8 = 30,
           mH9 = 7,  mM9 = 30,
           mH10 = 80,  mM10 = 30;

int mTimes[10][20],
    mDay[20],
    mTimeBar;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
 
    return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
   for(int y = ObjectsTotal(); y >= 0; y--)
    {
     if(StringSubstr(ObjectName(y), 0, 3) == "mVL")
       ObjectDelete(ObjectName(y));
    }
  
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   if(iTime(NULL, 1440, 0) > mTimeBar)
    {
      for(int i = 0; i < 20; i ++)
        {
         mDay[i]  = iTime(NULL, 1440, i);
         mTimes[0][i] = mH1 * 3600 + mM1 * 60 + mDay[i];
         mTimes[1][i] = mH2 * 3600 + mM2 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
         mTimes[2][i] = mH3 * 3600 + mM3 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
         mTimes[3][i] = mH4 * 3600 + mM4 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
         mTimes[4][i] = mH5 * 3600 + mM5 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
         mTimes[5][i] = mH6 * 3600 + mM6 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
         mTimes[6][i] = mH7 * 3600 + mM7 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
         mTimes[7][i] = mH8 * 3600 + mM8 * 60 + mDay[i];
         mTimes[8][i] = mH9 * 3600 + mM9 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
         mTimes[9][i] = mH10 * 3600 + mM10 * 60 + mDay[i]; 
        
          for(int j = 0; j < ArraySize(mTimes); j++)
            {
                 if(ObjectFind("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i]) == -1)
                   ObjectCreate("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJ_VLINE, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_TIME1 , mTimes[j][i]);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_COLOR , mCol);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_STYLE , mStyle);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_WIDTH, mWidth);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_BACK, true);
            }
        }
         mTimeBar = iTime(NULL, 1440, 0);
    }
   
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Many thanks

Files:
Mn_TimeLinesd1q.mq4  3 kb
 

Use the </> button to insert your code.


 

Well, managed it on my own in the end. These are the changes I made:


if(ObjectFind("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i]) == -1)
                   ObjectCreate("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJ_TREND, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_TIME1 , mTimes[j][i]);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_TIME2 , mTimes[j][i]);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_PRICE1 , 500000);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_PRICE2 , 0);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_COLOR , mCol);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_STYLE , mStyle);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_WIDTH, mWidth);
                 ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_BACK, true);


Works well so far

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