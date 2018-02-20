Help modifying an Indicator
Well, managed it on my own in the end. These are the changes I made:
if(ObjectFind("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i]) == -1) ObjectCreate("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJ_TREND, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_TIME1 , mTimes[j][i]); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_TIME2 , mTimes[j][i]); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_PRICE1 , 500000); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_PRICE2 , 0); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_COLOR , mCol); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_STYLE , mStyle); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_WIDTH, mWidth); ObjectSet("mVL"+ mTimes[j][i], OBJPROP_BACK, true);
Works well so far
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Hello all,
I could need some help with this modification. I am trying to change the OBJ_VLINE to a OBJ_TREND in order to stop it from drawing the line on the bottom indicator window and only drawing the line on the chart. But I am unsuccesful as my coding skills are basic at best.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
This is the Indicator, source is ForexFactory
Many thanks