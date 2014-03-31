how to close a position

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my EA need to close a position (not with stop loss)

example : i want to close my position Friday before the week-end to avoid surprises on Monday

i don't find any function for this.

am i obliged to send several orders (if volume >50 on forex) n?

thank's  

 
zartan:

my EA need to close a position (not with stop loss)

example : i want to close my position Friday before the week-end to avoid surprises on Monday

i don't find any function for this.

am i obliged to send several orders (if volume >50 on forex) n?

thank's  

Just check the day and time and send a close
 
zartan:

my EA need to close a position (not with stop loss)

example : i want to close my position Friday before the week-end to avoid surprises on Monday

i don't find any function for this.

am i obliged to send several orders (if volume >50 on forex) n?

thank's  

If you have a open BUY (SELL) position, send a SELL (BUY) order with same volume as your position some minutes before the close.
 
Just check the day and time and send a close

what' a close ? it's like say angevoyager ?

it don't exist function to close a position ? 

If you have a open BUY (SELL) position, send a SELL (BUY) order with same volume as your position some minutes before the close.

 thus, if i have a volume > 50, i need to send several order ?

thank's    

 
zartan:
Just check the day and time and send a close

what' a close ? it's like say angevoyager ?

it don't exist function to close a position ? 

If you have a open BUY (SELL) position, send a SELL (BUY) order with same volume as your position some minutes before the close.

 thus, if i have a volume > 50, i need to send several order ?

thank's    

Yes, if it can't be done with one order.
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