how to close a position
my EA need to close a position (not with stop loss)
example : i want to close my position Friday before the week-end to avoid surprises on Monday
i don't find any function for this.
am i obliged to send several orders (if volume >50 on forex) n?
thank's
my EA need to close a position (not with stop loss)
example : i want to close my position Friday before the week-end to avoid surprises on Monday
i don't find any function for this.
am i obliged to send several orders (if volume >50 on forex) n?
thank's
what' a close ? it's like say angevoyager ?
it don't exist function to close a position ?
If you have a open BUY (SELL) position, send a SELL (BUY) order with same volume as your position some minutes before the close.
thus, if i have a volume > 50, i need to send several order ?
thank's
what' a close ? it's like say angevoyager ?
it don't exist function to close a position ?
If you have a open BUY (SELL) position, send a SELL (BUY) order with same volume as your position some minutes before the close.
thus, if i have a volume > 50, i need to send several order ?
thank's
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my EA need to close a position (not with stop loss)
example : i want to close my position Friday before the week-end to avoid surprises on Monday
i don't find any function for this.
am i obliged to send several orders (if volume >50 on forex) n?
thank's