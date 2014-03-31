AUDUSD, 31 March to 04 april 2014
DianKemala:
very nice uptrend channel already perform from january 27.
a good target is fibonacci 261.8 and 127.2 at 0.9341
if the price bounce, 0.9111 will be stong support level. Trend change if the price channel break down
very nice uptrend channel already perform from january 27.
a good target is fibonacci 261.8 and 127.2 at 0.9341
if the price bounce, 0.9111 will be stong support level. Trend change if the price channel break down
Similar to my own analysis. Good..... Just one question. Why not 38.92% fibo level (i.e. 0.9190) might be strong support instead of 61.8% level?
as we can see from this picture,. 38.2% is no price zone,.. but in around 50 and 61.8 its previous resistance and it will become support level. and also 61.8 are support level of channel up trend pattern
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a good target is fibonacci 261.8 and 127.2 at 0.9341
if the price bounce, 0.9111 will be stong support level. Trend change if the price channel break down