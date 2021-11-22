Help fixing an old version of a code
Alberto Tugnoli:
Hey, can someone please fix this error please.
I've fixed it for free :D
int iM = (int) MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_PROFITCALCMODE); switch(iM) { case 0:sMarket = "FOREX";break; case 1:sMarket = "CFD";break; case 2:sMarket = "Futures";break; default:sMarket = IntegerToString(iM); }
Petr Nosek:
I've fixed it for free :D
Thank you Petr
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Hey, can someone please fix this error please.
After compiling i got: 'iM' - Illegal switch expression type
Thanks