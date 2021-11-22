Help fixing an old version of a code

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Hey, can someone please fix this error please. 


After compiling i got: 'iM' - Illegal switch expression type


Thanks


double iM =MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_PROFITCALCMODE);
switch(iM)
{
   case 0:sMarket = "FOREX";break;
   case 1:sMarket = "CFD";break;
   case 2:sMarket = "Futures";break;
   default:sMarket = iM;
}

 
Alberto Tugnoli:

Hey, can someone please fix this error please. 

Use the </> button to insert your code.


 
Alberto Tugnoli:

Hey, can someone please fix this error please. 


I've fixed it for free :D

   int iM = (int) MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_PROFITCALCMODE);
   switch(iM)
     { 
      case 0:sMarket = "FOREX";break;
      case 1:sMarket = "CFD";break;
      case 2:sMarket = "Futures";break;
      default:sMarket = IntegerToString(iM);
     }
 
Petr Nosek:

I've fixed it for free :D

Thank you Petr

 
Market Network #:

Hey, can someone please fix this error please.

After compiling i got:


still decompiled code..... illegal and you can't post it here

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