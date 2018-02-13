Second Entries
Mtype:
Hello friends,
I decided to learn coding so that I can create an indicator that would give me the following: A market condition where a candle breaks higher from the previous one for the second time.
The logic is illustrated in the above picture.
First condition is swing high found with iHighest function, then High[0] is > High[1], then the code would need to look for a break lower, where Low[0] < Low[1], then the Second Break Higher. I'm quite a beginner in programming but I'm doing my best. Any help would be appreciated in the logic or in the code that would help me create this.
Thanks.
- You should define the Swing High correctly and its validity. iHighest() won't be enough.
- You have to find the first Break High within the Swing High's validity.
- You need to confirm continuation of counting (Break High) by Break Low.
- If the second Break High appears you should plot an indicator arrow
Petr Nosek:
- You should define the Swing High correctly and its validity. iHighest() won't be enough.
- You have to find the first Break High within the Swing High's validity.
- You need to confirm continuation of counting (Break High) by Break Low.
- If the second Break High appears you should plot an indicator arrow
Thank you Petr!
ZigZag indicator repaints, but I like it for looking back and identifying previous swing highs and lows
Ian Tavener:
ZigZag indicator repaints, but I like it for looking back and identifying previous swing highs and lows
ZigZag indicator repaints, but I like it for looking back and identifying previous swing highs and lows
Thanks Ian for the help
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Hello friends,
I decided to learn coding so that I can create an indicator that would give me the following: A market condition where a candle breaks higher from the previous one for the second time.
The logic is illustrated in the above picture.
First condition is swing high found with iHighest function, then High[0] is > High[1], then the code would need to look for a break lower, where Low[0] < Low[1], then the Second Break Higher. I'm quite a beginner in programming but I'm doing my best. Any help would be appreciated in the logic or in the code that would help me create this.
Thanks.