How is missing data treated in MT5 Strategy Tester?
algotrader01:
1. 2018.01.01 - 03:04:52
Thanks for your Input!
Hi,
I am currently Investigation the data Quality used in the Strategy Tester.
Therefore, I was wondering how the Tester treats missing data. For instance, let's say, for one month we have only tick data for 4 fictive time Points in H1 (not quite realistic but for the case of demonstration):
1. 2018.01.01 - 03:04:52
2. 2018.01.06 - 06:03:41
3. 2018.01.20 - 01:01:13
4. 2018.01.27 - 04:23:57
What happens in the backtest now? Is the Tester interpolating between the timepoints or does it just create 4 bars placing it next to each other?
Thanks for your Input!
You can check the journal to see how the data is treated.
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Hi,
I am currently Investigation the data Quality used in the Strategy Tester.
Therefore, I was wondering how the Tester treats missing data. For instance, let's say, for one month we have only tick data for 4 fictive time Points in H1 (not quite realistic but for the case of demonstration):
1. 2018.01.01 - 03:04:52
2. 2018.01.06 - 06:03:41
3. 2018.01.20 - 01:01:13
4. 2018.01.27 - 04:23:57
What happens in the backtest now? Is the Tester interpolating between the timepoints or does it just create 4 bars placing it next to each other?
Thanks for your Input!