Where to find good DXY/ USD Index tick history data?
It's not a very common strategy. You may find something with ggl, but I think that you'll have to try all of them yourself.
Icham Aidibe:Thanks but what is ggl? And is there any easy way to find DXY / USD index brokers to test them?
It's not a very common strategy. You may find something with ggl, but I think that you'll have to try all of them yourself.
It's not a very common strategy. You may find something with ggl, but I think that you'll have to try all of them yourself.
Regards
Tarik Aljanabi:
Thanks but what is ggl? And is there any easy way to find DXY / USD index brokers to test them?
Thanks but what is ggl? And is there any easy way to find DXY / USD index brokers to test them?
Regards
It's google. Some site help to find brokerage using symbol, US Dollar Index. I invite to look at, it's very rare, there's a few but it's rare.
By the way, how did your last test happen ?
Icham Aidibe:Thanks understood and I will try some websites, about last test a friend of me helped me by replacing Zigzag with number candles High low breakout and it’s working fine.
It's google. Some site help to find brokerage using symbol, US Dollar Index. I invite to look at, it's very rare, there's a few but it's rare.
By the way, how did your last test happen ?
Regards
Tarik Aljanabi:
Thanks understood and I will try some websites, about last test a friend of me helped me by replacing Zigzag with number candles High low breakout and it’s working fine.
Thanks understood and I will try some websites, about last test a friend of me helped me by replacing Zigzag with number candles High low breakout and it’s working fine.
Regards
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I searched a lot for DXY good history data or good chart data, for example my broker has a very slow not 100% complete chart, I found other broker who has perfect chart but only 1 month ticket history, I need a tick data for minimum 6 month to test an EA which use DXY as FILTER AND WILL NOT TRADE IT, how can I do it?
Good data but only 1 Month tick history:
Bad slow not complete data:
Regards