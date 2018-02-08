Where to find good DXY/ USD Index tick history data?

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Hi,

I searched a lot for DXY good history data or good chart data, for example my broker has a very slow not 100% complete chart, I found  other broker who has perfect chart but only 1 month ticket history, I need a tick data for minimum 6 month to test an EA which use DXY as FILTER AND WILL NOT TRADE IT, how can I do it? 

Good data but only 1 Month tick history:


Bad slow not complete data:

Bad slow Data


Regards


 
It's not a very common strategy. You may find something with ggl, but I think that you'll have to try all of them yourself.
 
Icham Aidibe:
It's not a very common strategy. You may find something with ggl, but I think that you'll have to try all of them yourself.
Thanks but what is ggl? And is there any easy way to find DXY / USD index brokers to test them?

Regards
 
Tarik Aljanabi:
Thanks but what is ggl? And is there any easy way to find DXY / USD index brokers to test them?

Regards

It's google. Some site help to find brokerage using symbol, US Dollar Index. I invite to look at, it's very rare, there's a few but it's rare.

By the way, how did your last test happen ?

 
Icham Aidibe:

It's google. Some site help to find brokerage using symbol, US Dollar Index. I invite to look at, it's very rare, there's a few but it's rare.

By the way, how did your last test happen ?

Thanks understood and I will try some websites, about last test a friend of me helped me by replacing Zigzag with number candles High low breakout and it’s working fine.

Regards
 
Tarik Aljanabi:
Thanks understood and I will try some websites, about last test a friend of me helped me by replacing Zigzag with number candles High low breakout and it’s working fine.

Regards

Great ! 

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