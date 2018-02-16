Trailing Stop Loss

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I've seent youtube videos about trailing stop loss options on MetaTrader5 but son't see the options on my demo account, any ideas?

 
JamesDOS:

I've seent youtube videos about trailing stop loss options on MetaTrader5 but son't see the options on my demo account, any ideas?

Hi JamesDOS.
mt5 free with a demo account does not provide options.

 

It has nothing to do with "free" or "Demo" account. MT5 is free software period.


 

Right click on an order in the tab, or (on MT4) the position/SL line

TSL

[Deleted]  
whroeder1:

Right click on an order in the tab, or (on MT4) the position/SL line


There is something special with a trailing Stop Loss.

It only appears on the broker´s side or something like that. It is not what you expect. You can´t watch it or see it on your screen or something like that. I can´t remember so well. I tried it once and lost interest. 

That is with my broker which is one of the biggest - on MT5.

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 
PennySeven: It only appears on the broker´s side or something like that. It is not what you expect.

It is only in the terminal, which must be running. It does exactly what you expect, when the order is in profit by n points or more, it trails the SL by n points.

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