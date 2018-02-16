Trailing Stop Loss
I've seent youtube videos about trailing stop loss options on MetaTrader5 but son't see the options on my demo account, any ideas?
It has nothing to do with "free" or "Demo" account. MT5 is free software period.
Right click on an order in the tab, or (on MT4) the position/SL line
Right click on an order in the tab, or (on MT4) the position/SL line
There is something special with a trailing Stop Loss.
It only appears on the broker´s side or something like that. It is not what you expect. You can´t watch it or see it on your screen or something like that. I can´t remember so well. I tried it once and lost interest.
That is with my broker which is one of the biggest - on MT5.
- www.metatrader5.com
It is only in the terminal, which must be running. It does exactly what you expect, when the order is in profit by n points or more, it trails the SL by n points.
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I've seent youtube videos about trailing stop loss options on MetaTrader5 but son't see the options on my demo account, any ideas?