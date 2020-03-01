New Code Base for programs written in MQL5

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We've launched Code Base - the library of codes on the MQL5.community website. You are welcome to publish custom indicators, Expert Advisors and scripts for the MetaTrader 5 terminal. You can also download any codes, as well as rate them. The number of votes, and the average rating will be shown for every published code.



Besides that, the website offers new possibilities for discussions - from now on, all comments to a code are displayed right on the MQL5.com forum. The latest comments will be displayed on the home page of MQL5.community enabling you to keep abreast with all updates.


We are still planning to continue improving this section, to make it even more convenient for you to publish and download mql5-programs.
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