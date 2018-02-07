Why calculations of period()_value are different? (over 30 minutes) What's Burg?
ssaboss:
Those numbers are correct. They do not represent the number of minutes within each period; rather, they are simply index numbers into the enum chosen by MetaQuotes.
Use EnumToString(TF[i]) to see the string representation of the time frame.
Use PeriodSeconds(TF[i]) to see the duration of the time frame.
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