Why calculations of period()_value are different? (over 30 minutes) What's Burg?

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//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               check_Period().mq5 |
//|                      Copyright 2018, FIreFox,saboss,wmh,winstock |
//|                             http://cafe.naver.com/metatradertech |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2018, FIreFox,saboss,wmh,winstock"
#property link      "http://cafe.naver.com/metatradertech"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TF[9]={PERIOD_MN1,PERIOD_W1,PERIOD_D1,PERIOD_H4,PERIOD_H1,PERIOD_M30,PERIOD_M15,PERIOD_M5,PERIOD_M1};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   for(int i=0; i<9;i++) Alert(i,"   TF", string(i) ," =  ",TF[i]);   
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   //---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


check_period()

 
Check_Period()
 
ssaboss:

Those numbers are correct. They do not represent the number of minutes within each period; rather, they are simply index numbers into the enum chosen by MetaQuotes.

Use EnumToString(TF[i]) to see the string representation of the time frame.

Use PeriodSeconds(TF[i]) to see the duration of the time frame.

 

Dear Anthony Garot

Thanks to you for solving my problem.

The blessings of God

i changedd /w  PeriodSeconds(TF[i])  instead of TF[i]


check_Period()


 
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