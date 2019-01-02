Security of Indicators from Unknown Sources
DrBeardface:
So I'm using indicators from an unknown source in my expert advisors, and I wanted to know if there was any chance that they could be running any malicious code that could harm my computer? Or does MT4 have safeguards in place to prevent this kind of thing? Probably being paranoid, but it seems to take a lot longer to run than I might have expected given what it does.
Hi,
So I'm using indicators from an unknown source in my expert advisors, and I wanted to know if there was any chance that they could be running any malicious code that could harm my computer? Or does MT4 have safeguards in place to prevent this kind of thing? Probably being paranoid, but it seems to take a lot longer to run than I might have expected given what it does.
Just make sure that you are not allowing DLL imports, and the rest of the code is run within the MQL sandbox.
nicholishen:Ok, so what if I'm running them within an EA using iCustom? Does that use DLL imports? Do I need to disable them for the whole EA? Are there any legitimate reasons why an indicator might stop working if I were to disable DLL imports?
Just make sure that you are not allowing DLL imports, and the rest of the code is run within the MQL sandbox.
Hi,
Just be sure that the indicator doesn't have a tab called dependences :
Ahh cool, cheers!!
Given that I think a program MQL has access to the MQL4\Files directory. Does can not delete all its contents?
Or can it not post with a XHR Request some information to an address elsewhere and steal it.
Does MQL don't access to another folders on the system?
And be like others this case ...
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Hi,
So I'm using indicators from an unknown source in my expert advisors, and I wanted to know if there was any chance that they could be running any malicious code that could harm my computer? Or does MT4 have safeguards in place to prevent this kind of thing? Probably being paranoid, but it seems to take a lot longer to run than I might have expected given what it does.