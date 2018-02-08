How To Get " One Click LotSize " ?

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one click


See the picture ,   One Click last  lot size  is   0.05

How can I use  mql4 code to  get  0.05 ?

 
Any One  Answer me ?
 
  1. AFAIK there isn't any way.
  2. If you are using code, then stop using those buttons, Add them to your code.
    1. In code: Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
      1. You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
      2. Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
      3. Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value in the instrument's base currency (EUR, in this case).
                  MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers.
      4. You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
      5. You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
      Most pairs are worth about $10 per PIP. A $5 risk with a (very small) 5 PIP SL is $5/$10/5=0.1 Lots maximum.
    2. Use a GUI EA like mine (for MT4): Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 6
 
whroeder1:
  1. AFAIK there isn't any way.
  2. If you are using code, then stop using those buttons, Add them to your code.


Thanks very very much to u  .  Write so many  useful infomations for me .

It is so experienced .

I'm also feeling the same in EA live trading.


so back to the topic ,  to get MT4  ONE CLICK  lots   is  an impossiable things ?  

there is no MQL4 code to  realize that ?

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