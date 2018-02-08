How To Get " One Click LotSize " ?
Any One Answer me ?
- AFAIK there isn't any way.
- If you are using code, then stop using those buttons, Add them to your code.
- In code:
Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
- You place the stop where it needs to be - where the reason for the trade is no longer valid. E.g. trading a support bounce the stop goes below the support.
- Account Balance * percent/100 = RISK = OrderLots * (|OrderOpenPrice - OrderStopLoss| * DeltaPerLot + CommissionPerLot) (Note OOP-OSL includes the SPREAD, and DeltaPerLot is usually around $10/pip but it takes account of the exchange rates of the pair vs. your account currency.)
-
Do NOT use TickValue by itself - DeltaPerLot
and verify that MODE_TICKVALUE is returning a value in your deposit
currency, as promised by the documentation, or whether it is returning a value
in the instrument's base currency (EUR, in this case).
MODE_TICKVALUE is not reliable on non-fx instruments with many brokers.
- You must normalize lots properly and check against min and max.
- You must also check FreeMargin to avoid stop out
- Use a GUI EA like mine (for MT4): Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 6
- In code: Risk depends on your initial stop loss, lot size, and the value of the pair.
whroeder1:
- AFAIK there isn't any way.
- If you are using code, then stop using those buttons, Add them to your code.
Thanks very very much to u . Write so many useful infomations for me .
It is so experienced .
I'm also feeling the same in EA live trading.
so back to the topic , to get MT4 ONE CLICK lots is an impossiable things ?
there is no MQL4 code to realize that ?
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See the picture , One Click last lot size is 0.05
How can I use mql4 code to get 0.05 ?