Indicators: Woodies CCI - page 2

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is this indicator available for MT4 please ?
 
DuongGia #:

Hi Mladen.

I see lsma display is not the same as other woodiescci indicators that I have.

For example: 3 images below are LSMA 25. But picture 3 is different from images 1 and 2.

Can you explain?


Hello, I am not a programmer, but seems to me that there is really an issue with the LSMA line. I just added to a chart the originals LSMA and SMA and visually seems that the dots they represents a 25 SMA, instead of a 25 LSMA.

I am wrong in something?

Files:
EURUSDH1.png  62 kb
 

I finally understood the problem, the formula of the LSMA is correct, but the buffers at line 193 are inverted.
Just change:

double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i];

with:

double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i];


and the LSMA will be plotted correctly :)
 
Hi Mladen, could you (if possible) add a function to this indicator to draw candle colors according to CCI colors? And it doesn't matter if it will be like Heiken Ashi or colored blocks under candles. I tried it, even with the help of AI, but it doesn't work. Thanks, Milan
 
dario82 #:

I finally understood the problem, the formula of the LSMA is correct, but the buffers at line 193 are inverted.
Just change:

double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i];

with:

double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i];


and the LSMA will be plotted correctly :)

Thanks for posting that. I made your edit in the code and the edited mq5 file is posted below for the benefit of non-coders. This is the first accurate rendition of the Woodie CCI indicator that I've seen for MT5.

This indicator had a "cult" following among futures traders before FX trading became so popular.

EURUSDM15

Files:
CCI_Woodies_1.mq5  11 kb
 
tatanka.č.1 # : Ahoj Mladene, mohl bys (pokud možno) do tohoto indikátoru přidat funkci, která by vykreslovala barvy svíček podle barev CCI? A je jedno, jestli to bude jako Heiken Ashi nebo barevné bloky pod svíčkami. Zkoušel jsem to, is pomocí AI, ale nefunguje to. Díky, Milane.
So it's not necessary anymore, I did it.
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