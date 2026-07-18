Indicators: Woodies CCI - page 2
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Hi Mladen.
I see lsma display is not the same as other woodiescci indicators that I have.
For example: 3 images below are LSMA 25. But picture 3 is different from images 1 and 2.
Can you explain?
Hello, I am not a programmer, but seems to me that there is really an issue with the LSMA line. I just added to a chart the originals LSMA and SMA and visually seems that the dots they represents a 25 SMA, instead of a 25 LSMA.
I am wrong in something?
I finally understood the problem, the formula of the LSMA is correct, but the buffers at line 193 are inverted.
Just change:
double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i];
with:
double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i];
and the LSMA will be plotted correctly :)
I finally understood the problem, the formula of the LSMA is correct, but the buffers at line 193 are inverted.
Just change:
double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i];
with:
double lsma=3.0*LsmaMABuffer2[i]-2.0*LsmaMABuffer1[i];
and the LSMA will be plotted correctly :)
Thanks for posting that. I made your edit in the code and the edited mq5 file is posted below for the benefit of non-coders. This is the first accurate rendition of the Woodie CCI indicator that I've seen for MT5.
This indicator had a "cult" following among futures traders before FX trading became so popular.