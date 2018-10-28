BASKET CLOSE tp in PiPs
Alvaro Galvez Somalo:
I´m looking for an ea basket manager, to calculate the tp of the basket on one pair and run that tp at x pips on every trade. If one new trade is opened it will recalculate the tp of the basket. One good option will be if the basket is for Buys or Sells orders. A good option would be that the basket could manage the tp by the volumen openened on that pair, I mean:
basket tp: 30 pips
tp for volume above: 0.30 -> 20 pips
tp for volume above: 0.5 -> 15 pips
tp for volume above 0.80 -> 10 pips9
Other variables would be comment, hidden tp, trailing, be, include commisions variable, magic number, etc
I need this ea. Can any one send me on email. <Removed>
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I´m looking for an ea basket manager, to calculate the tp of the basket on one pair and run that tp at x pips on every trade. If one new trade is opened it will recalculate the tp of the basket. One good option will be if the basket is for Buys or Sells orders. A good option would be that the basket could manage the tp by the volumen openened on that pair, I mean:
basket tp: 30 pips
tp for volume above: 0.30 -> 20 pips
tp for volume above: 0.5 -> 15 pips
tp for volume above 0.80 -> 10 pips9
Other variables would be comment, hidden tp, trailing, be, include commisions variable, magic number, etc