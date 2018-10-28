BASKET CLOSE tp in PiPs

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I´m looking for an ea basket manager, to calculate the tp of the basket on one pair and run that tp at x pips on every trade. If one new trade is opened it will recalculate the tp of the basket. One good option will be if the basket is for Buys or Sells orders. A good option would be that the basket could manage the tp by the volumen openened on that pair, I mean:

basket tp: 30 pips

tp for volume above: 0.30 -> 20 pips

tp for volume above: 0.5 -> 15 pips

tp for volume above 0.80 -> 10 pips9

Other variables would be comment, hidden tp, trailing, be, include commisions variable, magic number, etc





 
Alvaro Galvez Somalo:

I´m looking for an ea basket manager, to calculate the tp of the basket on one pair and run that tp at x pips on every trade. If one new trade is opened it will recalculate the tp of the basket. One good option will be if the basket is for Buys or Sells orders. A good option would be that the basket could manage the tp by the volumen openened on that pair, I mean:

basket tp: 30 pips

tp for volume above: 0.30 -> 20 pips

tp for volume above: 0.5 -> 15 pips

tp for volume above 0.80 -> 10 pips9

Other variables would be comment, hidden tp, trailing, be, include commisions variable, magic number, etc


I need this ea. Can any one send me on email.    <Removed>


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