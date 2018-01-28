backtest - milions of Gigabyte killing my hd
- Clear all indicator
- Indicators Optimized for Offline Charts
- Historical fx data for metatrader
There are two
- The tick file generated can be GBs large. Set a range of dates you want to test.
- Your code is Printing messages. Fix it.
Each time I make backtest, a plenty of gigabytes destroy my hd; any trick?
Please give more details.
1. What are the settings used for the backtest? Give us a screenshot if you don't want to write them out.
2. What are the actual sizes of the files generated?
3. How large is your current hard drive?
There are two
- The tick file generated can be GBs large. Set a range of dates you want to test.
- Your code is Printing messages. Fix it.
1. Im setting 6 years, is that much?
2. Do you meand messages on journal? Could you clarify?
Please give more details.
1. What are the settings used for the backtest? Give us a screenshot if you don't want to write them out.
2. What are the actual sizes of the files generated?
3. How large is your current hard drive?
Around 2/3 Gigas.
I have 2 parts; c: 100 Giga; d: 1 Tera; the files are going to c; Is It possible change to d?
I install it on D : /
But, someway, MetaQuotes/Terminal is going to c :O
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start
Look for the section called "Portable Mode"
Portable Mode
When installed to Program Files, the platform works in the main mode described above on default. All the platform data are stored in a special Windows user directory. However you can force the platform to store its data in the installation folder. To do it, run the platform in the portable mode. To use this mode, start the platform from the command line with the additional/portable key. For example, "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable".
To run the platform in the Portable mode, the following conditions must be met:
About this part:
"C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable".
How I command that please?
- www.metatrader5.com
"C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable".
How I command that please?
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