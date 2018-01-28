backtest - milions of Gigabyte killing my hd

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Each time I make backtest, a plenty of gigabytes destroy my hd; any trick?
 

There are two

  1. The tick file generated can be GBs large. Set a range of dates you want to test.
  2. Your code is Printing messages. Fix it.
 
Jhennifher:
Each time I make backtest, a plenty of gigabytes destroy my hd; any trick?

Please give more details.

1. What are the settings used for the backtest? Give us a screenshot if you don't want to write them out.

2. What are the actual sizes of the files generated?

3. How large is your current hard drive?

 
whroeder1:

There are two

  1. The tick file generated can be GBs large. Set a range of dates you want to test.
  2. Your code is Printing messages. Fix it.

1. Im setting 6 years, is that much?

2. Do you meand messages on journal? Could you clarify?

 
Anthony Garot:

Please give more details.

1. What are the settings used for the backtest? Give us a screenshot if you don't want to write them out.

2. What are the actual sizes of the files generated?

3. How large is your current hard drive?

Around 2/3 Gigas.

I have 2 parts; c: 100 Giga; d: 1 Tera; the files are going to c; Is It possible change to d?

Files:
Screenshot_1.jpg  123 kb
 
Install on D
 
whroeder1:
Install on D

I install it on D : /

But, someway, MetaQuotes/Terminal is going to c :O

Files:
c.jpg  123 kb
d.jpg  127 kb
 
Jhennifher:

I install it on D : /

But, someway, MetaQuotes/Terminal is going to c :O

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start

Look for the section called "Portable Mode"

 

Portable Mode

When installed to Program Files, the platform works in the main mode described above on default. All the platform data are stored in a special Windows user directory. However you can force the platform to store its data in the installation folder. To do it, run the platform in the portable mode. To use this mode, start the platform from the command line with the additional/portable key. For example, "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable".

To run the platform in the Portable mode, the following conditions must be met:

  • If the platform is installed in the Program Files folder, the user must have administrator rights on the computer. In addition, UAC (User Account Control) must be disabled in the operating system.
  • If the platform is installed in any other folder, the user must have permission to write data to that folder.


About this part: 

 "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable".

How I command that please?

Platform Start - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use them to run the platform. Two copies of the platform cannot run from the same directory. If you need to run multiple copies at the same time, install the appropriate number of programs in different...
 
About this part: 

 "C:\Program Files\MyTerminal\terminal.exe /portable".

How I command that please?


 
Jhennifher:
Each time I make backtest, a plenty of gigabytes destroy my hd; any trick?

I had the same problem, in each pair history download my hd was filling up very fast!

I donwloaded WinDirStat and erased all the huge history files from Metatrader folder and my hd breathed again.

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