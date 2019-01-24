Detailed MT4 Account History Statement - Information from an EA
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Sergey Golubev:
Thanks Sergey, I have done that now.
Is there a forum where this has already been addressed? I haven't found any yet.
Alex
Hello,
Thank you, this is what I'm looking for.
But one more thing, when I use the FTP report, comments are not in it. Do you know how to have comments also in the FTP report ?
I tried to add <!--CLOSED-COMMENT--> in the statement.htm file without success.
Thanks
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Hi,
When saving a detailed statement from your MT4 account history, I see that there is a small section in the working orders that displays comments from an automated system, in the last column in the working orders section (as shown from account history). These comments would be extremely useful for me to have after the trade has been executed, ie when the trade is in the closed transaction section of the statement. However, the information is not displayed on the closed transaction section.
Is there a way to get this information after the trade has executed?
Thank you for any responses,
Alex