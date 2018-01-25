Is there a way to give someone access to my MT4 but to view only?

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I would like to find out if it is possible to create a separate password and username that will allow a third party to view my MT4?
[Deleted]  

investor password...

 

Can you tell me how to create it please?

 

read this page (it is for M5 but I think - it is same for MT4 for example):

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account 

And you will find the information about login/password/investor password in terminal tab in Metatrader when login to your account.

Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
Open an Account - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Two types of accounts are available in the trading platform: demonstration (demo) and real. Demo accounts provide the opportunity to work in a training mode without real money, allowing to test a trading strategy. They feature all the same functionality as the live ones. The difference is that demo accounts can be opened without any investment...
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