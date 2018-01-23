Having trouble with Support Vector Machine indicator

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Hello,

I recently downloaded a SVM indicator from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1437 along with the required library but I am having problems with the indicator updating while the chart is live. Unfortunately, the developer has not been active for quite a few years so I am hoping someone here is able to help. Currently, the indicator plots the data points used for training correctly upon attaching the indicator to the chart as seen here:


The SVM is trained and returns the back-test accuracy. However, the indicator never signals a new trade regardless of how long you wait as seen here (the red vertical line is the time where I attached the indicator):


If I switch time frames or manually refresh the chart the indicator will train a brand new SVM and plot the new data points but again new trades are never signaled:


The code contains the plotting of arrows for the initial data points here

for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(buys);i++)
        {
         if(buys[ArraySize(buys)-i-1])    BuyBuffer[i]=open[rates_total-i-1];
         else                             BuyBuffer[i]=0;
        }
      for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(sells);i++)
        {
         if(sells[ArraySize(sells)-i-1])  SellBuffer[i]=open[rates_total-i-1];
         else                             SellBuffer[i]=0;
        }


and is followed by the by the code for the new signals

if(rates_total!=prev_calculated && prev_calculated>0)
     {
      for(int i=(rates_total-prev_calculated-1);i>0;i--)
        {
         if(classify(handleB,i))    BuyBuffer[i]=open[rates_total-i-1];
         else                       BuyBuffer[i]=0;
         if(classify(handleS,i))    SellBuffer[i]=open[rates_total-i-1];
         else                       SellBuffer[i]=0;
        }
     }


 I have just made the switch to MT5 and don't really understand the code yet so I was hoping someone is able to offer some advice. Thanks!

 

Please use the related topic https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10191

I will remove this one.

Indicators: Support Vector Machine Indicator
Indicators: Support Vector Machine Indicator
  • 2013.01.21
  • www.mql5.com
Support Vector Machine Indicator: Author: Josh Readhead...
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