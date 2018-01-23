Having trouble with Support Vector Machine indicator
Please use the related topic https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10191
I will remove this one.
Indicators: Support Vector Machine Indicator
- 2013.01.21
- www.mql5.com
Support Vector Machine Indicator: Author: Josh Readhead...
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Hello,
I recently downloaded a SVM indicator from https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1437 along with the required library but I am having problems with the indicator updating while the chart is live. Unfortunately, the developer has not been active for quite a few years so I am hoping someone here is able to help. Currently, the indicator plots the data points used for training correctly upon attaching the indicator to the chart as seen here:
The SVM is trained and returns the back-test accuracy. However, the indicator never signals a new trade regardless of how long you wait as seen here (the red vertical line is the time where I attached the indicator):
If I switch time frames or manually refresh the chart the indicator will train a brand new SVM and plot the new data points but again new trades are never signaled:
The code contains the plotting of arrows for the initial data points here
and is followed by the by the code for the new signals
I have just made the switch to MT5 and don't really understand the code yet so I was hoping someone is able to offer some advice. Thanks!