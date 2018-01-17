SL and TP modify not working
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Hi,
in my EA, in the tester all works perfectly,
but in the real mode, the EA buys and sell regularly, but when it has to modify a SL or TP, that is in many of my functions...it says "error #4109 trades is not allowed in the expert properties". I have checked also in Tools -> Options -> Experts Advisors -> "Allow Authomated Trading" but it is still not working.