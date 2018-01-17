Retcode 10014 for close orders
It could be that your broker has some unorthodox volumes, or that the position already has been closed, ...
If you can't replicate it you'd better change the Printout of:
Print("Retcode("+(string)result.retcode+ ") = "+RetcodeDescription(result.retcode));
so that all parameters of the OrderSend(..) function are printed and maybe you can print even the results of OrderCheck()?
It could be that your broker has some unorthodox volumes, or that the position already has been closed, ...
If you can't replicate it you'd better change the Printout of:
so that all parameters of the OrderSend(..) function are printed and maybe you can print even the results of OrderCheck()?
Thank you for the reply.
Actually the error occur not on real broker but on mql5 admin tests before publishing a product.
And they are not trying to be helpful in any way..
Also If the order was closed then the PositionGetTicket wouldn't return a valid ticket.
Thank you!
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
I am stuck with an error Retcode 10014 that happened once and i can't replicate again.
That error appeared on closing an order.
Error Message :
I understand that the problem is on volume but if the system manage to open such as that
order with this volume why cannot close it with the same volume.
In the code below is the function that close orders. As you see, it get the volume of the Position
to close the trade.
Code :
I am using this code in many EAs just fine.
Any ideas i will appreciate!
Thank you!