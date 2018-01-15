traded lot size defined in a selected chart - how to access it in MT4 ?
You can't.
You can't. I assume you want a risk calculator. Instead of the buttons, use a GUI EA like mine (for MT4): Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 6
Thanks whroeder1. I have checked your EA. But I can not understand the idea how it calculates lot size. For the same symbol and balance once it is 0.09, another time 0.15 and another 0.30. Maybe some error?
Beside that, when I change period from a small (M1), where EA calculates a lot size=0.2 to a larger (D1 or W1) then there is a warning "Lot size outside limits!" and after changing period back to M1 a warning "Lot size outside limits!" remains.
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Hi,
For every symbol in MT4 I use a different traded lot size defined in different chart windows, as shown below:
How can I access from a script to this traded lot size defined in a selected chart ?