Bollinger Bands filled with one color - page 2

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Alain Verleyen:

No. I already saw it but can't remember where.

Ha ha ha...it's a trick.


[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: Ha ha ha...it's a trick.

Ok! So essentially, they are just filling it in with histogram, like in Heikin Ashi bars, and disguising it with the Band lines:


PS! Credit for finding the file that I have attached, goes to @Alain Verleyen

Files:
BB_cloud.mq4  3 kb
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Ok! So essentially, they are just filling it in with histogram usage, like in Heikin Ashi bars, and disguising it with the Band lines:


PS! Credit for the file link goes to @Alain Verleyen

Starting on 3rd level of zoom out you have a cloud 

All is a matter of point of view.

 

We can not see roughness, if it's cloud filled with objects.


Files:
BB_cloud2.mq4  4 kb
 
Naguisa Unada:

We can not see roughness, if it's cloud filled with objects.

Nice work. Congrats.

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