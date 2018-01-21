Bollinger Bands filled with one color - page 2
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No. I already saw it but can't remember where.
Ha ha ha...it's a trick.
Ok! So essentially, they are just filling it in with histogram, like in Heikin Ashi bars, and disguising it with the Band lines:
PS! Credit for finding the file that I have attached, goes to @Alain Verleyen
Ok! So essentially, they are just filling it in with histogram usage, like in Heikin Ashi bars, and disguising it with the Band lines:
PS! Credit for the file link goes to @Alain Verleyen
Starting on 3rd level of zoom out you have a cloud
All is a matter of point of view.
We can not see roughness, if it's cloud filled with objects.
We can not see roughness, if it's cloud filled with objects.
Nice work. Congrats.