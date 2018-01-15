How to use spaces in inputs parameters in EA
khalilkmk:
Hi All !
Please how to use spaces in inputs / extern , like this window in this Picture .
Thanks for the help.
input int InpVar = 1; //use a single line comment
enum TEST { OPTION1, //The same goes for enums };
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Hi All !
Please how to use spaces in inputs / extern , like this window in this Picture .
Thanks for the help.