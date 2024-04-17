How can i add a space into input

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[Deleted]  

How can i add a space into input, like below - 



Thanks in Advanced

 
Mohammad Ali:

How can i add a space into input, like below - 



Thanks in Advanced

input int inPutVariable = 3;  //   Description

Try above code (copy whole line).

To create this "space" Press ALT, while pressed type 255 on numeric keys then release ALT.

[Deleted]  
Enrique Dangeroux:

Try above code (copy whole line).

To create this "space" Press ALT, while pressed type 255 on numeric keys then release ALT.



Dear i try this not working? can you give me a MQL file

 
Mohammad Ali: How can i add a space into input, like below - 

The lines are indented because the line above is a input group.
          New MetaTrader 5 platform build 2170: MQL5 scope, global Strategy Tester and built-in Virtual Hosting updates - Day Trading Strategies - General - MQL5 programming forum № 14 2019.10.03

 
Mohammad Ali:



Dear i try this not working? can you give me a MQL file

Of course it works. Do it correctly.
 
Alain Verleyen #: Of course it works. Do it correctly.

Of course, it works. Until MQ breaks it.
          How i create Blank Input - Forex Market - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum #4 (2024)

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