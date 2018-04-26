looking for a good manual forex trader
You can be almost certain that a good manual trader with good results and risk management will NOT be contacting you or taking you up on your offer (unless they are very altruistic or know you personally).
Any contacts you receive here will most certainly be "bad traders" trying to sell you their signals (which is against the forum rules).
So beware of any such contacts and be very careful in accepting such "help" even when via private messaging. Make sure of their intentions and their track-record.
It will be much better and useful for you to do your own research and self-training of trading principals and to learn from your own experience.
You can be almost certain that a good manual trader with good results and risk management will NOT be contacting you or taking you up on your offer (unless they are very altruistic or know you personally).
...
A trader said me once that successful traders are selfish. All my experience confirmed that
Yes, I know, in mql5, there is no good trader...
You can be almost certain that a good manual trader with good results and risk management will NOT be contacting you or taking you up on your offer (unless they are very altruistic or know you personally).
Any contacts you receive here will most certainly be "bad traders" trying to sell you their signals (which is against the forum rules).
So beware of any such contacts and be very careful in accepting such "help" even when via private messaging. Make sure of their intentions and their track-record.
It will be much better and useful for you to do your own research and self-training of trading principals and to learn from your own experience.
Yes, I know, so very dispointed. but I don't know where can find them.
There are some good traders, but there is just no real incentive to mentor you! Think about it:
- Why would they give up their own private time in order to teach you something that took them years to accomplish?
- What would you offer in return in compensation?
No, they expect you to put in the same amount of time and dedication that they put into it themselves.
There are no short-cuts!
You don't, because they will not mentor you! They have already had the bad experience of trying to mentor someone and found that those individuals didn't appreciate it due to lack of dedication and commitment.
You yourself have demonstrated this with your request, because you want the easy way of having someone teach you all the knowledge and secrets of trading, for free. That is not how this works!
If you want to be mentored, you will need to greatly compensate or pay the mentor for his effort and it will not be cheap!
So instead, you will need to put in the work, the dedication, the commitment, the research and effort to learning and doing on your own, until your goal is achieved.
This might help you....
A good manual system that I use is simply the OBOS Stochastic indicator which works well for me with a 5,3,3 settings and put on the EURUSD - M15 or even better M30 chart.
You will have to play around with the settings for other pairs as I only trade EURUSD and Futures i.e. S&P
I have a attached a indicator (below) that may help!
Also, this works well with both the S&P and DJ30 with this indi.
I wish you well and prosperity and should you need anymore help, then please PM me. Contrary to the comments above, I will help you at no charge. I make a very good living from trading and its now my spiritual need to help others reach their goal
A trader said me once that successful traders are selfish. All my experience confirmed that
Yes, I know, in mql5, there is no good trader...
Don't mistaken yourself, on this forum there are many very and very good manual trader, it for you to search and find out. Normally the best of best don't even publish their signal cause they are satisfied with what they make :-)
Most positive people I know are always successful in what they do and willing to help others.
Yet negative people get nowhere in life....
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Is there any good forex manual trader who has good risk management and good profit every month?
If you are a good forex trader, I am glad to cooperate with you.