MT5 :backtests results on different brokers
Hello
big metaphysical problem :
i backtest on 2 brokers MT5 (Alpari & ActivTrades) and the results of my backtests a different (from 1 to 6) .
What might be the problem? (different spreads, archives)
thank you for your help
Hello
big metaphysical problem :
i backtest on 2 brokers MT5 (Alpari & ActivTrades) and the results of my backtests a different (from 1 to 6) .
What might be the problem? (different spreads, archives)
thank you for your help
Can you give more precisions about the difference ?
P.S: Also please don't abuse of smilies, 1 by post seems a reasonable maximum.
(only one !)
no i cannot precise:
the same number of orders is taken.
the same settings are used
the net profit is 10000 € for ActiveTrades and 60000 € for Alpari (example)
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Hello
big metaphysical problem :
i backtest on 2 brokers MT5 (Alpari & ActivTrades) and the results of my backtests a different (from 1 to 6) .
What might be the problem? (different spreads, archives)
thank you for your help