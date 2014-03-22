MT5 :backtests results on different brokers

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Hello 

 big metaphysical problem :

i backtest on 2 brokers  MT5 (Alpari & ActivTrades) and the results of my backtests a different (from 1 to 6) .

What might be the problem? (different spreads, archives) 

 thank you for your help 

 
zartan:

Hello 

 big metaphysical problem :

i backtest on 2 brokers  MT5 (Alpari & ActivTrades) and the results of my backtests a different (from 1 to 6) .

What might be the problem? (different spreads, archives) 

 thank you for your help 

  If you are using time frames higher that 1H and the brokers server are on different time zones the higher time frames will be different They break for a new 4H or 1D on midnight local server time
 

thank's 

 my strategy use principally H1.

 my brokers  MT5 (Alpari & ActivTrades) use the same time zone and i use only TimeTradeServer() as time. 

the orders a generated simultaneously  

an other lead ?  

 
zartan:

Hello 

 big metaphysical problem :

i backtest on 2 brokers  MT5 (Alpari & ActivTrades) and the results of my backtests a different (from 1 to 6) .

What might be the problem? (different spreads, archives) 

 thank you for your help 

Can you give more precisions about the difference ?

P.S: Also please don't abuse of smilies, 1 by post seems a reasonable maximum.

 

  (only one !)

no i cannot precise:

the same number of orders is taken.

the same settings are used

 the net profit is 10000 € for ActiveTrades and 60000 € for Alpari (example)

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