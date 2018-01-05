To Many Trades, Why ?

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Hello,


i have a Simple MACD Trend-follow-bot programmed but every Time if he made a Trade, he made it more than once.


input bool MACDAktivieren = False;
double MACDTakeProfit;
double MACDStopLoss;
int OffsetHunderterEMA;
int TimeframeMACD;

int buyticketMACDBuy;
int buyticketMACDSell;
bool MACDGefunden=false;

void OnTick()
  {

if(Symbol()=="EURUSD+"){
  MACDTakeProfit = 200;
  MACDStopLoss = 100;
  OffsetHunderterEMA = 600;
  TimeframeMACD = 60;
  }

//MACD
   
   double HunderterEMAH1 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,100,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
 
   bool Seitwaertstrend;
  
   if((Bid>(HunderterEMAH1+(OffsetHunderterEMA*_Point)))||(Ask<(HunderterEMAH1-(OffsetHunderterEMA*_Point)))){
   Seitwaertstrend=false;
   }else{
   Seitwaertstrend=true;
   }

   double ZweihundertTageMAK1 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,200,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double ZweihundertTageMAK10 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,200,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,10);
   double MACDMainK1 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
   double MACDSignalK1 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
   double MACDMainK2 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,2);
   double MACDSignalK2 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,2);
   double ADX = iADX(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,26,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);

   if(   MACDAktivieren
   &&    ADX>30.0
   &&    ZweihundertTageMAK1>ZweihundertTageMAK10
   &&    MACDSignalK1>MACDMainK1
   &&    MACDSignalK2<MACDMainK2
   &&    !MACDGefunden
   &&    !Seitwaertstrend){
   
   buyticketMACDBuy = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,3,Ask-(MACDStopLoss*_Point),Ask+(MACDTakeProfit*_Point),"MACD Buy",0,0,Blue);
   Orders = Orders+1;
   MACDGefunden = true;
   }
   
   if(MACDGefunden){
   Stoerbool = OrderSelect(buyticketMACDBuy,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
   }
   
   if(   OrderCloseTime()>0 
   &&    Stoerbool){
   
   MACDGefunden=false;
   }
   
   if(   MACDAktivieren
   &&    ADX>30.0
   &&    ZweihundertTageMAK1<ZweihundertTageMAK10
   &&    MACDSignalK1<MACDMainK1
   &&    MACDSignalK2>MACDMainK2
   &&    !MACDGefunden
   &&    !Seitwaertstrend){
   
   buyticketMACDSell = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,3,Bid+(MACDStopLoss*_Point),Bid-(MACDTakeProfit*_Point),"MACD Sell",0,0,Red);
   Orders = Orders+1;
   MACDGefunden = true;
   }
   
   if(MACDGefunden){
   Stoerbool = OrderSelect(buyticketMACDSell,SELECT_BY_TICKET);
   }
   
   if(   OrderCloseTime()>0 
   &&    Stoerbool){
   
   MACDGefunden=false;
   }

}

Error-Chart

Where is my Error ?


Thanks for all Helpes =D And Sry 4 my English

  
  1. if((Bid>(HunderterEMAH1+(OffsetHunderterEMA*_Point)))||(Ask<(HunderterEMAH1-(OffsetHunderterEMA*_Point)))){
   Seitwaertstrend=false;
}else{
   Seitwaertstrend=true;
}
    Simplify your code. Increase Order after stoploss - MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 - MQL4 programming forum № 3

  2. Mino1337: he made it more than once. Where is my Error ?
     if(   MACDAktivieren
   &&    ADX>30.0
   &&    ZweihundertTageMAK1<ZweihundertTageMAK10
   &&    MACDSignalK1<MACDMainK1
   &&    MACDSignalK2>MACDMainK2
   &&    !MACDGefunden
   &&    !Seitwaertstrend){
   
   buyticketMACDSell = OrderSend...
    You are looking at a signal. Therefor you open every tick. Act on a change of signal.
              MQL4 (in Strategy Tester) - double testing of entry conditions - Strategy Tester - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
 

Thanks for your Answer.


I have made this:


input bool MACDAktivieren = False;


double MACDTakeProfit;
double MACDStopLoss;
int OffsetHunderterEMA;
int TimeframeMACD;
int buyticketMACDBuy;
int buyticketMACDSell;
static bool MACDGefundenBuy=false;
static datetime MACDzuerstGesehenBuy;
static bool MACDGefundenSell=false;
static datetime MACDzuerstGesehenSell;

void OnTick()
  {
  
  if(Symbol()=="EURUSD+"){

  MACDTakeProfit = 200;
  MACDStopLoss = 100;
  OffsetHunderterEMA = 600;
  TimeframeMACD = 60;

  }

//MACD

   double HunderterEMAH1 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,100,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
 
   bool Seitwaertstrend = ((Bid>(HunderterEMAH1+(OffsetHunderterEMA*_Point)))||(Ask<(HunderterEMAH1-(OffsetHunderterEMA*_Point))));
   
   double ZweihundertTageMAK1 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,200,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,1);
   double ZweihundertTageMAK10 = iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_D1,200,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,10);
   double MACDMainK1 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
   double MACDSignalK1 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,1);
   double MACDMainK2 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,2);
   double MACDSignalK2 = iMACD(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_SIGNAL,2);
   double ADX = iADX(_Symbol,PERIOD_H4,26,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1);
   
   bool MACDgesehenBuy = MACDGefundenBuy;
   bool MACDgesehenSell = MACDGefundenSell;
   
   MACDGefundenBuy = MACDAktivieren&&ADX>30.0&&ZweihundertTageMAK1>ZweihundertTageMAK10&&MACDSignalK1>MACDMainK1&&MACDSignalK2<MACDMainK2&&!Seitwaertstrend;
   MACDGefundenSell = MACDAktivieren&&ADX>30.0&&ZweihundertTageMAK1<ZweihundertTageMAK10&&MACDSignalK1<MACDMainK1&&MACDSignalK2>MACDMainK2&&!Seitwaertstrend;

   if(MACDGefundenBuy){
   if(!MACDgesehenBuy){ MACDzuerstGesehenBuy=TimeCurrent();}
   else if(TimeCurrent()-MACDzuerstGesehenBuy>=3600){
   buyticketMACDBuy = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,3,Ask-(MACDStopLoss*_Point),Ask+(MACDTakeProfit*_Point),"MACD Buy",0,0,Blue);
   }
   }
   
   if(MACDGefundenSell){
   if(!MACDgesehenSell){ MACDzuerstGesehenSell=TimeCurrent();}
   else if(TimeCurrent()-MACDzuerstGesehenSell>=3600){
   buyticketMACDSell = OrderSend(_Symbol,OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,3,Bid+(MACDStopLoss*_Point),Bid-(MACDTakeProfit*_Point),"MACD Sell",0,0,Red);
   }
   }

}

but the Problem is the same.

The Program Ignore the Delay. I Have other code like this with BollingerBands-Strategie but it is not this Problem.

 

I have my Problem solved. If i take a bool to safe that i have used the function then it not works.

Now i use a int and make the same, i make the intenger = 0 for false and =1 for true and it works.

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