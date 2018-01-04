Change the lot
Hello,
I want to buy some forex, but I can't change the lot. I only have 100$ and I can't make any trades now because of the lot. How can I change this, I just want to make some trades with little amounts. And if possible also leveraged trades.
How can I do this?
You can change the size of your new trade, by clicking inside the volume area of the new order window.
The leverage of your trades is predefined from your account settings.
You can change the size of your new trade, by clicking inside the volume area of the new order window.
The leverage of your trades is predefined from your account settings.
Hello Eleni,
Thanks for the information. But that is the problem, it says that a lot is 100.000 euro and even if I put it on 0.01, the minimum amount is still 1000 euro. I don't know how I can change the amount to a smaller amount, so that I can trade with a couple of euro's instead.
Where can I edit the account settings?
Hello Eleni,
Thanks for the information. But that is the problem, it says that a lot is 100.000 euro and even if I put it on 0.01, the minimum amount is still 1000 euro. I don't know how I can change the amount to a smaller amount, so that I can trade with a couple of euro's instead.
Where can I edit the account settings?
What is the leverage of your account?
When you opened it you choosed a predefined leverage (usually between 1:1 to 1:500 or more).
You can usually change the leverage of your account within the member's area of your broker (in their website), or through the online chat.
The minimum lot for most brokers is 0.01 lots and for some others 0.10 lots.
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Hello,
I want to buy some forex, but I can't change the lot. I only have 100$ and I can't make any trades now because of the lot. How can I change this, I just want to make some trades with little amounts. And if possible also leveraged trades.
How can I do this?