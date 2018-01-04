How do I add my phone number?
jake_allstar1:
Silly question I know, but when I go to security and put in my number there's no save or add button. It just sits there and when I leave the screen it's not saved. I can't find where anyone else has this problem so I'm sure I'm missing something obvious but I could use another set of eyes.
Thanks,
You have to add your phone number and then on the lower part of your screen, fill in your MQL5.com password and click Save.
Eleni Anna Branou:Super obvious but I totally missed that. Thanks so much!
You have to add your phone number and then on the lower part of your screen, fill in your MQL5.com password and click Save.
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Silly question I know, but when I go to security and put in my number there's no save or add button. It just sits there and when I leave the screen it's not saved. I can't find where anyone else has this problem so I'm sure I'm missing something obvious but I could use another set of eyes.
Thanks,