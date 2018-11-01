PriceChannel_Stop and BBands_Stop Indicators

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Hi, thanks for any comments.

 
Mario Trinchero:


Hi, thanks for any comments.

Hi Mario,


Is there any instruction on using these? I'm interested in PriceChannel_Stop_v9.3_600y.mq4 particularly. Thank you in advance.

 
Suwat Wat:

Hi Mario,


Is there any instruction on using these? I'm interested in PriceChannel_Stop_v9.3_600y.mq4 particularly. Thank you in advance.

You are almost welcome dude...yoyoyooyyooo
 

Hey Mario,

The template you posted does not include all indicators. May you please post the latest template with all indicators as in the image you attached.

Thanks.

 

Hello guys,


You have an already made expert for that kind of indicators ;;

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172976/page5


You will have to modify those line for up signal and down signal : 

    double signal_up = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, 2,1 );
   double signal_down = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, 3,1 );
Brainwashing: system development
Brainwashing: system development
  • 2005.11.11
  • www.mql5.com
Just to inform that Alex created the Brain washing EA. The second version already. Check in download area...
 

Use these line to get the signals :

// double signal_up = iCustom(NULL,0,"PriceChannel_StopNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Shift,Signal, Line,2,1);
// double signal_down = iCustom(NULL,0,"PriceChannel_StopNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Shift,Signal, Line,3,1);

 And this indicator : 

PriceChannel_StopNK
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