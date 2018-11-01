PriceChannel_Stop and BBands_Stop Indicators
Hi, thanks for any comments.
Hi Mario,
Is there any instruction on using these? I'm interested in PriceChannel_Stop_v9.3_600y.mq4 particularly. Thank you in advance.
Hi Mario,
Is there any instruction on using these? I'm interested in PriceChannel_Stop_v9.3_600y.mq4 particularly. Thank you in advance.
Hey Mario,
The template you posted does not include all indicators. May you please post the latest template with all indicators as in the image you attached.
Thanks.
Hello guys,
You have an already made expert for that kind of indicators ;;
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172976/page5
You will have to modify those line for up signal and down signal :
double signal_up = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, 2,1 ); double signal_down = iCustom(NULL,0,"Price ChannelNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Signal, Line, 3,1 );
- 2005.11.11
- www.mql5.com
Use these line to get the signals :
// double signal_up = iCustom(NULL,0,"PriceChannel_StopNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Shift,Signal, Line,2,1); // double signal_down = iCustom(NULL,0,"PriceChannel_StopNK", ChannelPeriod,Risk, Shift,Signal, Line,3,1);
And this indicator :
PriceChannel_StopNK
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Hi, thanks for any comments.