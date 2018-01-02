Any one knows what this indicator is called?

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Hello,

I have found an screenshot image of a "TDI RSI" indicator! Anyone knows where I can get it?


 
SYNERGY Trading Method - Best Forex Trading Strategy - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum - Page 10
SYNERGY Trading Method
SYNERGY Trading Method
  • 2007.10.05
  • www.mql5.com
The Synergy Trading Method was developed by Dean Malone and is an effective Forex trading method developed to simplify trading decisions with high...
 
whroeder1:
SYNERGY Trading Method - Best Forex Trading Strategy - Trading Systems - MQL5 programming forum - Page 10

Very much appreciated and thanks for taking your time to find this indicator for me! =) You are a star!

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