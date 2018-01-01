look for indicator

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hello ....

i am looking for this indicator 

AA_MTF_RSIOMA_Line V1.02


please can anyone share it , with thanks 

 
Waddah:

hello ....

i am looking for this indicator 

AA_MTF_RSIOMA_Line V1.02


please can anyone share it , with thanks 


Which one do you want, how does it look like, there are so many RSIOMA indicators so I can be sure of which one you want !

is it this one which I have attached? if not post a picture on how it look like

Files:
AA_RSioma_v2.ex4  18 kb
 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7978

If you want other RSIOMA indicator tell me and show some picture for better accuracy in my search

RSIOMA_v2
RSIOMA_v2
  • votes: 1
  • 2008.03.16
  • John Smith
  • www.mql5.com
RSIOMA_v2 indicator.
 
Chris K Lazarius Mukengeshayi:

Which one do you want, how does it look like, there are so many RSIOMA indicators so I can be sure of which one you want !

is it this one which I have attached? if not post a picture on how it look like


thanks a lot , but this one is not MTF 

 
Waddah:

thanks a lot , but this one is not MTF 


Can you post a picture of the one you want?

 

Though i am going to post this of MTF version you asked for - but better to use any of Mladen's newer version that includes a lot of features including interpolation

Files:
RSIOMA_v4.mq4  12 kb
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