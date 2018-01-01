look for indicator
hello ....
i am looking for this indicator
AA_MTF_RSIOMA_Line V1.02
please can anyone share it , with thanks
Which one do you want, how does it look like, there are so many RSIOMA indicators so I can be sure of which one you want !
is it this one which I have attached? if not post a picture on how it look like
Which one do you want, how does it look like, there are so many RSIOMA indicators so I can be sure of which one you want !
is it this one which I have attached? if not post a picture on how it look like
thanks a lot , but this one is not MTF
thanks a lot , but this one is not MTF
Can you post a picture of the one you want?
Though i am going to post this of MTF version you asked for - but better to use any of Mladen's newer version that includes a lot of features including interpolation
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hello ....
i am looking for this indicator
AA_MTF_RSIOMA_Line V1.02
please can anyone share it , with thanks