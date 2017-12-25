Error "Corrupted history detected"

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Hello Friends, I am new to MT5 and am learning to create EAs. I copied simple code to execute Ctrade.Buy but the backtest failed. Here's more info:


1) Account: Its a live account with base currency as NZD

2) MetaEditor settings for backtest:

Options


3) Code: Copied from https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/481:


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|                                                         demo.mq5 |

//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version   "1.00"

#include<Trade\Trade.mqh>


//--- object for performing trade operations

CTrade  trade;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert initialization function                                   |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int OnInit()

  {

   //--- set MagicNumber for your orders identification

   int MagicNumber=123456;

   trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber);

   //--- set available slippage in points when buying/selling

   int deviation=10;

   trade.SetDeviationInPoints(deviation);

   //--- order execution mode

   trade.SetTypeFilling(ORDER_FILLING_RETURN);

   //--- logging mode: it would be better not to declare this method at all, the class will set the best mode on its own

   trade.LogLevel(1);

   //--- what function is to be used for trading: true - OrderSendAsync(), false - OrderSend()

   trade.SetAsyncMode(true);

   //---

   return(0);

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnDeinit(const int reason)

  {

//---

   

  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Expert tick function                                             |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTick()

  {

   BuySample1();

  }


//--- Buy sample  

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//|  Buying a specified volume at the current symbol                 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void BuySample1()

  {

//--- 1. example of buying at the current symbol

   if(!trade.Buy(0.1))

     {

      //--- failure message

      Print("Buy() method failed. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),

            ". Code description: ",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription());

     }

   else

     {

      Print("Buy() method executed successfully. Return code=",trade.ResultRetcode(),

            " (",trade.ResultRetcodeDescription(),")");

     }

//---

  }

4) Error log (Please note that I am testing only on EUR/USD):

GJ 0 19:36:44.410 127.0.0.1 login (build 1730)

HH 0 19:36:44.420 Network 38520 bytes of account info loaded

JO 0 19:36:44.420 Network 1482 bytes of tester parameters loaded

QE 0 19:36:44.420 Network 188 bytes of input parameters loaded

FR 0 19:36:44.421 Network 443 bytes of symbols list loaded

IF 0 19:36:44.421 Tester expert file added: Experts\demo.ex5. 46684 bytes loaded

QH 0 19:36:44.433 Tester initial deposit 10000.00 NZD, leverage 1:100

JN 0 19:36:44.437 Tester successfully initialized

ES 0 19:36:44.437 Network 46 Kb of total initialization data received

PP 0 19:36:44.437 Tester Intel Core i7-4510U  @ 2.00GHz, 8103 MB

RJ 0 19:36:44.799 Symbols EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized

HR 0 19:36:44.800 Symbols EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3624 bytes of symbol info received

NJ 0 19:36:44.800 History EURUSD: history synchronization started

GO 0 19:36:44.856 History EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000

RQ 0 19:36:44.856 History EURUSD: history synchronized from 2012.01.01 to 2017.11.15

EF 0 19:36:44.993 History EURUSD,Daily: history cache allocated for 1010 bars and contains 312 bars from 2014.01.01 00:00 to 2014.12.31 00:00

ND 0 19:36:44.993 History EURUSD,Daily: history begins from 2014.01.01 00:00

OL 0 19:36:44.996 Tester EURUSD,Daily (HalifaxPlus-Live): every tick generating

GN 0 19:36:44.996 Tester EURUSD,Daily: testing of Experts\demo.ex5 from 2015.01.01 00:00 to 2017.11.15 00:00 started

CK 0 19:36:56.288 Symbols NZDUSD: symbol to be synchronized

IS 0 19:36:56.288 Symbols NZDUSD: symbol synchronized, 3624 bytes of symbol info received

JL 0 19:36:56.288 History NZDUSD: history synchronization started

HJ 0 19:36:56.575 History NZDUSD: load 14 Kb of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.078

LS 0 19:36:56.575 History NZDUSD: history synchronized from 2013.01.01 to 2017.11.15

CO 0 19:36:56.579 Symbols EURNZD: symbol to be synchronized

OJ 0 19:36:56.580 Symbols EURNZD: symbol synchronized, 3624 bytes of symbol info received

DL 0 19:36:56.580 History EURNZD: history synchronization started

MK 0 19:36:56.656 History EURNZD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000

OD 0 19:36:56.656 History EURNZD: history synchronized from 2013.01.01 to 2017.11.15

IN 0 19:36:56.665 Trade 2015.01.02 03:00:00   market buy 0.10 EURUSD (1.20538 / 1.20549 / 1.20538)

PE 0 19:36:56.665 Trades 2015.01.02 03:00:00   deal #2 buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.20549 done (based on order #2)

FH 0 19:36:56.666 Trade 2015.01.02 03:00:00   deal performed [#2 buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.20549]

OG 0 19:36:56.666 Trade 2015.01.02 03:00:00   order performed buy 0.10 at 1.20549 [#2 buy 0.10 EURUSD at 1.20549]

FO 0 19:36:56.670 demo (EURUSD,D1) 2015.01.02 03:00:00   Buy() method executed successfully. Return code=10009 (done at 1.20549)

NM 2 19:37:15.823 History NZDUSD 2016.09.21 23:01:00: corrupted history detected (s:-73370, o:73433, h:+48, l:-123, c:-117 -- tv:63, rv:11250111)

JF 2 19:37:15.823 History NZDUSD 2016.09.21, bad container found, must be resynchronized

LQ 2 19:37:16.106 Tester history error 9 in undefined function

OH 2 19:37:16.106 Tester stopped on 0% of testing interval with error '20 NZDUSD'


Please tell me whats wrong and how do I resolve this?


Many Thanks and Merry Christmas :)

Trade Operations in MQL5 - It's Easy
Trade Operations in MQL5 - It's Easy
  • 2012.08.21
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.mql5.com
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