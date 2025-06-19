Last two orders
Hello! Help please, how can determine that the last two orders were closed by StopLoss?
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 // Возврат тикетов последних Amount-сделок, закрытых по Reason-причине int GetLastHistoryPositions( long &Tickets[], int Amount = INT_MAX, const ENUM_DEAL_REASON Reason = DEAL_REASON_SL ) { int Count = ArrayResize(Tickets, 0); for (int i = OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1; (i >= 0) && (Count < Amount); i--) if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && (OrderCloseReason() == Reason)) Tickets[ArrayResize(Tickets, ++Count) - 1] = OrderTicket(); return(Count); } void OnStart() { long Tickets[]; // Последние две сделки, закрытые по SL for (int i = GetLastHistoryPositions(Tickets, 2) - 1; i >= 0; i--) Print(Tickets[i]); }
Addon for MT4
enum ENUM_DEAL_REASON { DEAL_REASON_CLIENT, DEAL_REASON_SL, DEAL_REASON_TP }; ENUM_DEAL_REASON OrderCloseReason( void ) { return((StringFind(OrderComment(), "[sl]") != -1) ? DEAL_REASON_SL : ((StringFind(OrderComment(), "[tp]") != -1) ? DEAL_REASON_TP : DEAL_REASON_CLIENT)); }
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fxsaber, 2017.04.20 06:20The latest version is always here.
yeah, i thought you would post that. i have mt4orders from that link, with most recent update 25..06.03 but have 13 errors.
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 // Возврат тикетов последних Amount-сделок, закрытых по Reason-причине int GetLastHistoryPositions( long &Tickets[], int Amount = INT_MAX, const ENUM_DEAL_REASON Reason = DEAL_REASON_SL ) { int Count = ArrayResize(Tickets, 0); for (int i = OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1; (i >= 0) && (Count < Amount); i--) if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && (OrderCloseReason() == Reason)) Tickets[ArrayResize(Tickets, ++Count) - 1] = OrderTicket(); return(Count); } void OnStart() { long Tickets[]; // Последние две сделки, закрытые по SL for (int i = GetLastHistoryPositions(Tickets, 2) - 1; i >= 0; i--) Print(Tickets[i]); }
errors: all
Michael Charles Schefe #:
yeah, i thought you would post that. i have mt4orders from that link, with most recent update 25..06.03 but have 13 errors.
errors: all
not sure what you saying. i have mt5 5120 and copied the mt4orders.mqh with the latest file in that same image, version 25.06.03 to include folder. What am i missing?
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