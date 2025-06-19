Last two orders

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Hello! Help please, how can determine that the last two orders were closed by StopLoss?
  
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006

// Возврат тикетов последних Amount-сделок, закрытых по Reason-причине
int GetLastHistoryPositions( long &Tickets[], int Amount = INT_MAX, const ENUM_DEAL_REASON Reason = DEAL_REASON_SL )
{
  int Count = ArrayResize(Tickets, 0);
  
  for (int i = OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1; (i >= 0) && (Count < Amount); i--)
    if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && (OrderCloseReason() == Reason))
      Tickets[ArrayResize(Tickets, ++Count) - 1] = OrderTicket();
  
  return(Count);
}

void OnStart()
{
  long Tickets[];
  
  // Последние две сделки, закрытые по SL
  for (int i = GetLastHistoryPositions(Tickets, 2) - 1; i >= 0; i--)
    Print(Tickets[i]);
}


Addon for MT4

enum ENUM_DEAL_REASON
{
  DEAL_REASON_CLIENT,
  DEAL_REASON_SL,
  DEAL_REASON_TP
};

ENUM_DEAL_REASON OrderCloseReason( void )
{
  return((StringFind(OrderComment(), "[sl]") != -1) ? DEAL_REASON_SL :
         ((StringFind(OrderComment(), "[tp]") != -1) ? DEAL_REASON_TP : DEAL_REASON_CLIENT));
}
 
fxsaber #:


the code above produces lots of errors. any update required? @fxsaber

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

the code above produces lots of errors. any update required? @fxsaber

 
fxsaber #:

yeah, i thought you would post that. i have mt4orders from that link, with most recent update 25..06.03 but have 13 errors.

#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006

// Возврат тикетов последних Amount-сделок, закрытых по Reason-причине
int GetLastHistoryPositions( long &Tickets[], int Amount = INT_MAX, const ENUM_DEAL_REASON Reason = DEAL_REASON_SL )
{
  int Count = ArrayResize(Tickets, 0);
  
  for (int i = OrdersHistoryTotal() - 1; (i >= 0) && (Count < Amount); i--)
    if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && (OrderCloseReason() == Reason))
      Tickets[ArrayResize(Tickets, ++Count) - 1] = OrderTicket();
  
  return(Count);
}

void OnStart()
{
  long Tickets[];
  
  // Последние две сделки, закрытые по SL
  for (int i = GetLastHistoryPositions(Tickets, 2) - 1; i >= 0; i--)
    Print(Tickets[i]);
}

errors: all 

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

yeah, i thought you would post that. i have mt4orders from that link, with most recent update 25..06.03 but have 13 errors.

errors: all 

 
fxsaber #:

not sure what you saying. i have mt5 5120 and copied the mt4orders.mqh with the latest file in that same image, version 25.06.03 to include folder. What am i missing?

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

not sure what you saying. i have mt5 5120 and copied the mt4orders.mqh with the latest file in that same image, version 25.06.03 to include folder. What am i missing?

The size of the current version of the MT4Orders.mqh file is currently 268 012 bytes.
 
fxsaber #:
The size of the current version of the MT4Orders.mqh file is currently 268 012 bytes.

thanks. you're a legend as always. When i copied over the new files, windows added _1 to the new files; instead of asking for permission to replace the older ones.

thanks again!

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