A suggestion to make the MT5 platform even better for all users.
MT5 will be an even better platform for everybody when it provides the M7, M8, M9, M11, M13 and M14 time frames as standard time frames.
The shorter time frames starting with the M3, M4, and M6 are only one of the reasons the MT5 is much better than the MT4, in my opinion.
Adding the above time frames as standard would really put it in a class of its own.
What you may do in charts like M7 or M9?!
What you may do in charts like M7 or M9?!
Improve the timing of the signals on the M6.
You can confirm a signal you get on the M3 on the M4, M5 and M6. Often you need the M7, M8 and M9 to confirm a signal you get on the M6.
The jump from the M6 to the M10 is huge when you fine tune the timing of signals.
Timing is everything in trading.
Often you have a trading rule that says: Only act when the M10 gives the signal because your back testing showed that acting on the M6 signal is not secure. But, maybe the signal was on the M7 or M8 or M9.
Improve the timing of the signals on the M6.
You can confirm a signal you get on the M3 on the M4, M5 and M6. Often you need the M7, M8 and M9 to confirm a signal you get on the M6.
The jump from the M6 to the M10 is huge when you fine tune the timing of signals.
Timing is everything in trading.
However, offline charts could solve this issue.
Thank you.
Two votes in favour of the motion.
However, offline charts could solve this issue.
What are offline charts?
Ah, you mean manual charts?
That is very time consuming. Thus, impractical.
Everybody will gain from these additional time frames.
What are offline charts?
Ah, you mean manual charts?
That is very time consuming. Thus, impractical.
Everybody will gain from these additional time frames.
You can access these charts also on autotrading.
Imagine, they are possible also in MT4
I don't use anything below H4.
Well sometimes M1 but that is only to move my stop the break even.
So i don't think that everybody would gain from these additional time frames.
Besides that it's easy to compose those charts with offline charts.
I don't use anything below H4.
Well sometimes M1 but that is only to move my stop the break even.
So i don't think that everybody would gain from these additional time frames.
Besides that it's easy to compose those charts with offline charts.
Yes, do you know how to use offline charts Marco?
I have no idea about such charts. But I can see they are able to be accessed by coding!
You can access these charts also on autotrading.
Imagine, they are possible also in MT4
Can you please give some detail about autotrading?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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MT5 will be an even better platform for everybody when it provides the M7, M8, M9, M11, M13 and M14 time frames as standard time frames.
The shorter time frames starting with the M3, M4, and M6 are only one of the reasons the MT5 is much better than the MT4, in my opinion.
Adding the above time frames as standard would really put it in a class of its own.